Chadian rebels vow to resume advance after Deby's funeral

Rebels in northern Chad were preparing to advance on the capital N'Djamena, a spokesperson said on Saturday, after the funeral of President Idriss Deby who died on the battlefield.

Deby's death on Monday, just after he won an election to extend his 30-year rule, shocked the Central African country which has long been a Western ally against Islamist militants.

A military council headed by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power after his death, saying it intends to oversee an 18-month transition to elections.

The rebels, known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), came over the border from northern neighbour Libya on April 11 in their thousands, according to analysts' estimates. Last week, they reached as close as 200-300km from the capital, before a pushback from the army and pause to respect Deby's funeral.

FACT have rejected the military transition, calling it a “monarchy”, and urged a return to democracy.