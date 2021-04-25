Africa

Death toll from mid-April ethnic clashes in Ethiopia may be 200, official says

25 April 2021 - 16:19 By Reuters
In Oromiya Special Zone, another 78,000 people had been displaced in the recent fighting, he said.
In Oromiya Special Zone, another 78,000 people had been displaced in the recent fighting, he said.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The death toll in clashes this month between Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, in the northern Amhara region may be as high as 200, a senior official said on Sunday, up from previous reports of at least 50.

Residents and officials in Oromiya Special Zone, an area in Amhara with a majority Oromo population, and the town of Ataye said there were deadly clashes in the area on April 16.

"According to information we got from people who are displaced, we estimate that up to 200 people might have died from both zones, but we still need to verify the number," Endale Haile, Ethiopia’s chief ombudsman, told Reuters.

National elections are due in June and several regions in Ethiopia have been hit by political and ethnic violence.

Political reforms after nearly three decades of tightly-controlled government have emboldened regional powerbrokers, who are challenging Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's party in a bid to secure more resources and power for their own groups.

Endale said that in the region's North Shoa Zone close to 250,000 people had been displaced by the fighting, while between 20% and 25% of houses in Ataye had been burnt.

In Oromiya Special Zone, another 78,000 people had been displaced in the recent fighting, he said.

Endale said a small town in the same zone had been completely burnt in March, but gave no more details on whether there were casualties from that incident.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Armed group takes control of county in western Ethiopia - rights commission

An armed group has taken control of a county in western Ethiopia, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said, citing reports that ...
News
2 days ago

Gunmen kill 30 people in attack in western Ethiopia, witnesses say

Gunmen killed 30 people in an attack on a village in the west of the Ethiopian region of Oromiya late on Tuesday, witnesses said.
News
3 weeks ago

READ MORE:

Armed group takes control of county in western Ethiopia - rights commission

An armed group has taken control of a county in western Ethiopia, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said, citing reports that ...
News
2 days ago

Gunmen kill 30 people in attack in western Ethiopia, witnesses say

Gunmen killed 30 people in an attack on a village in the west of the Ethiopian region of Oromiya late on Tuesday, witnesses said.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa
  2. Celebration as Duduzane Zuma arrives for dad's belated birthday party South Africa
  3. Police release photos of state capture inquiry burglary suspects, offer cash ... South Africa
  4. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  5. Education department mulling pupils’ return to classes full-time South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X