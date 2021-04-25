Africa

Egypt's Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine

25 April 2021 - 21:50 By Mohamed Waly and Nadeen Ebrahim
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Cairo, Egypt, on April 25 2021 in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Cairo, Egypt, on April 25 2021 in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency.
Image: The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has received a coronavirus vaccination under a nationwide vaccination drive, his office said on Sunday.

The statement from the presidency did not give details on the type of vaccine Sisi received.

Egypt has started administering doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the global COVAX agreement to provide vaccines for lower-income countries, as well as jabs produced by China's Sinopharm.

Awad Tag el-Din, Sisi's adviser for health affairs, told a local news channel on Friday that around half a million people in Egypt had been vaccinated so far.

The number of coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in recent weeks and the health ministry reported 912 new cases and 39 more deaths as of Saturday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

About 14 million Africans have had jabs, with more local manufacturing slated

But the continent is lagging behind, with less than 2% of Covid-19 vaccines administered globally to date being in Africa
Africa
1 week ago

Africa joins millions in getting AstraZeneca vaccine, supported by Africa CDC

If vaccines are not introduced, the continent should anticipate a third wave soon, says the body’s director
Africa
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa
  2. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  3. Celebration as Duduzane Zuma arrives for dad's belated birthday party South Africa
  4. Police release photos of state capture inquiry burglary suspects, offer cash ... South Africa
  5. Education department mulling pupils’ return to classes full-time South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X