Total declares force majeure on Mozambique LNG project

26 April 2021 - 08:57 By Reuters
Total's liquefied natural gas plant in the Afungi peninsula of Mozambique.
Total's liquefied natural gas plant in the Afungi peninsula of Mozambique.
Image: Mozambique LNG

French energy group Total said on Monday it was declaring force majeure on its Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project and withdrawing all personnel from the Afungi site.

On March 24, insurgents attacked the coastal Mozambique town of Palma, near natural gas projects worth $60bn (about R856bn) that are meant to transform Mozambique’s economy.

“Considering the evolution of the security situation in the north of the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique, Total confirms the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site. This situation leads Total, as operator of the Mozambique LNG project, to declare force majeure,” the company said. 

Earlier this month Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said the government will work to restore peace in the country after last month’s militant attack near the multi-billion-dollar gas projects backed by global oil companies.

