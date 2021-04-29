Africa

Ghana sends in army to enforce mining ban near rivers and lakes

29 April 2021 - 08:08 By Reuters
Two hundred soldiers were deployed on Wednesday morning to lakes, rivers and waterways in Ghana's central and western regions. File photo.
Two hundred soldiers were deployed on Wednesday morning to lakes, rivers and waterways in Ghana's central and western regions. File photo.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

Ghana's military has launched a nationwide operation to clear illegal miners out of its water bodies, the West African country's lands minister said on Wednesday.

Two hundred soldiers were deployed on Wednesday morning to lakes, rivers and waterways in the country's central and western regions to “remove all persons and logistics involved in mining”, a statement said.

Pollution from mining has contaminated water sources across the country with mercury and heavy metals, raising the costs of water treatment and limiting access to drinking water, according to Ghana's water utility agency.

Ghana is one of Africa's largest gold producers, with gold products accounting for just under half its export revenues. Several of the world's top mining firms, including Newmont, Kinross, and AngloGold Ashanti, operate gold mines there.

But more than 35% of the country's gold is unearthed by small-scale and informal miners, the majority of whom operate illegally, according to the finance ministry.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has made combating illegal mining one of his signature issues, repeatedly accusing miners of damaging the country's water bodies and environment.

“Mining becomes a danger to the society when, after extracting the gold, diamond, or other stones and minerals, the land is left degraded and poisoned with toxic materials,” Akufo-Addo said in a speech earlier this month.

“The water bodies are turned into entities that can no longer support life, and plants and fish cannot survive in our rivers,” he said.

Akufo-Addo first vowed to end illegal mining in 2017, and ordered what became the largest joint military-police action against illegal miners in the country's history.

His predecessor John Mahama created a military task force in 2013 that also used the army to conduct raids on small-scale mining operations. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Teens found working at 'illegal gold processing lab' in Mpumalanga

Two teenagers have been arrested with 10 other suspects at an illegal gold processing laboratory at Brown's Farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga.
News
4 months ago

Hawks arrest 36, seize AK47s during illegal mining turf battle in North West

The Hawks averted a deadly fight between illegal miners in the North West town of Stilfontein on Sunday.
News
4 months ago

Four soldiers rearrested in conspiracy case linked to illegal mining

Instead of saluting their superiors, four soldiers will bow to a magistrate on Monday.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  2. Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA' South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  5. Musk trolls Bezos as space race between world's richest men heats up Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
X