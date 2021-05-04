Africa

Almost 5,000 children separated in Tigray conflict - aid group

04 May 2021 - 17:38 By Ayenat Mersie and Katharine Houreld
Many said they ate only one meal a day because there's not enough aid. The humanitarian response has been hampered by continued fighting in some areas, the United Nations says.
Many said they ate only one meal a day because there's not enough aid. The humanitarian response has been hampered by continued fighting in some areas, the United Nations says.
Image: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has separated nearly 5,000 children from their parents, Save the Children said on Tuesday.

Many children now live in crowded conditions, often sleeping in rooms with dozens of unrelated adults, leaving them vulnerable to abuse, Save the Children said.

Fighting between the federal government and forces in the northern region broke out in November and is believed to have killed thousands and displaced more than a million people.

Save the Children's account was borne out by one young girl, who told Reuters how she had come home to find both her parents gone.

Freweyni, a seven-year-old from the town of Mai Kadra, lost track of her parents and her siblings when ethnic killings began. Reuters is withholding her last name for privacy reasons.

"Our neighbours came and said 'Run, people may kill you,'" she told Reuters in March at a school sheltering displaced families in the regional capital Mekelle.

Her father stayed with her sick grandmother but told her to run. When she returned home, neither her parents nor her grandmother were there; she hasn't seen them since, she said.

Freweyni, now cared for by a neighbour, was one of 45 separated children sheltering in the Kasinet High School, where people cram into crowded classrooms or camp under trees.

Many said they ate only one meal a day because there's not enough aid. The humanitarian response has been hampered by continued fighting in some areas, the United Nations says.

The government has said it has supplied 70% of the food aid sent so far and is racing to rebuild infrastructure.

Communications are still a challenge: phone lines in some areas have been down since the conflict began; even major towns such as Shire, home to tens of thousands of displaced families, can have their road and phone connections disrupted for weeks.

"Protection systems that would normally support separated children have been almost totally disrupted due to the conflict," said Magdalena Rossman, protection advisor for Save the Children.

One 11-year-old girl and her little brother lost their family in fighting, but managed to reunite with their 23-year-old brother, Save the Children said. He had fled to Sudan but came back searching for them. Their parents are still alive but unable to reach the children.

"When the war started, everything went bad," the 11-year-old said. "There was always the sound of guns and armed men."

"I want to be with my parents again. I still feel afraid."

Reuters

READ MORE:

EU scraps plan to observe Ethiopia election

The European Union has scrapped plans to send observers to a parliamentary election in Ethiopia next month, saying conditions had not been met on ...
News
5 hours ago

‘The rapes are to punish Tigray’: horrific reports of sex abuse in Ethiopia

Women in the war-torn region subjected to appalling acts of sexual violence by both Ethiopian and Eritrean troops
World
2 weeks ago

US looks into reports of atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region

The US is looking into reports of human rights abuses and atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the US State Department said on Monday.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds' News

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X