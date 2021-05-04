Africa

EU scraps plan to observe Ethiopia election

04 May 2021 - 15:21 By Ayenat Mersie
Ethiopia, a country of 110 million people, has one of the world's last closed telecoms markets markets but has begun the process of liberalising it.
Ethiopia, a country of 110 million people, has one of the world's last closed telecoms markets markets but has begun the process of liberalising it.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The European Union has scrapped plans to send observers to a parliamentary election in Ethiopia next month, saying conditions had not been met on communication systems and the mission's independence.

Announcing the decision late on Monday, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in a statement that the 27-nation bloc would also not monitor preparations for the June 5 election including voter registration.

"The EU regrets the refusal of the fulfilment of standard requirements for the deployment of any Electoral Observation Mission, namely the independence of the Mission and the import of mission communication systems," Borrell said.

"It is disappointing that the EU has not received the assurances necessary to extend to the Ethiopian people one of its most visible signs of support for their quest for democracy."

Dina Mufti, Ethiopia's foreign ministry spokesman, said the main sticking point was over communication systems.

"Firstly, they said they will come with V-SAT communication equipment which is out of Ethiopia's Communication technology system," Mufti told a news conference.

"We have held six election so far as a country but we have never had such a claim from observers. Every election area is accessible by the National Telecommunication system, they can use that."

Ethiopia, a country of 110 million people, has one of the world's last closed telecoms markets markets but has begun the process of liberalising it.

Ethiopia had been scheduled to hold an election in August 2020 but it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, there has been conflict in the northern region of Tigray, which will not take part in voting, and in other areas.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Prosperity Party face challenges from increasingly strident ethnically-based parties seeking more power for their regions.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Death toll from mid-April ethnic clashes in Ethiopia may be 200, official says

The death toll in clashes this month between Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, in the northern Amhara region may be as high ...
News
1 week ago

Armed group takes control of county in western Ethiopia - rights commission

An armed group has taken control of a county in western Ethiopia, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said, citing reports that ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  3. Pule Mabe's motorbikes under SIU scrutiny News
  4. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped ANC struggling to pay salaries as 'Sars nabs poll funds' News

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X