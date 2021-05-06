Africa

Merkel tells Turkey's Erdogan withdrawal of troops from Libya would be 'important signal'

06 May 2021 - 08:31 By Michael Nienaber
Libya's new unity government was sworn in on March 15 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a relatively smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos.
Image: Birgit Schmidt/ 123rf.com

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya would be an "important signal" as both leaders vowed to support the new interim government there, a German government spokesman said.

Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.

Merkel and Erdogan agreed in a video conference to support the interim government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in its efforts to improve the supply situation for the population and in preparing elections by year-end, the spokesman said.

"The Chancellor emphasized that an early start of the withdrawal of foreign soldiers and mercenaries would send an important signal," the spokesman added.

Merkel and Erdogan also discussed international efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic as well as regional issues such as the civil war in Syria and international talks about the Cyprus issue, the spokesman said.

"The Chancellor and the Turkish President emphasised that adequate access for humanitarian aid to the people in need in Syria must be maintained," the spokesman said.

Reuters

