Africa

Fifteen killed in landslide at Guinea gold mine

09 May 2021 - 12:17 By Reuters
The bodies of those killed have been recovered and two women were among the casualties, a local resident said by phone, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The bodies of those killed have been recovered and two women were among the casualties, a local resident said by phone, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Image: Jaap Bleijenberg/123RF

A landslide at an artisanal gold mine has killed at least 15 people in northeastern Guinea, the government said on Sunday.

The disaster took place on Saturday in remote Siguiri province, 800km (500 miles) from the capital Conakry. The zone holds some of the West African country’s largest gold reserves.

In a statement the government said it had launched an investigation.

The bodies of those killed have been recovered and two women were among the casualties, a local resident said by phone, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The artisanal gold mines of Siguiri are notoriously dangerous with diggers working in narrow shafts without much protection. 

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa
  3. Zulu royal family endorse new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  4. Prince Misuzulu calls for unity in Zulu royal household during heartfelt ... South Africa
  5. Madonsela weighs in on Clicks 'chocolate shoplifting’ saga: Release the video ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X