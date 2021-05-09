Africa

South Sudan president dissolves parliament in line with peace deal

09 May 2021 - 18:00 By Reuters
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dissolved parliament, a long-awaited step to pave the way for the appointment of lawmakers from formerly warring parties in the country.

The move was in line with a peace deal signed to end a civil war that began in 2013.

The president dissolved parliament on Saturday and the new body will be formed in “a matter of time, not too long”, his spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told Reuters.

According to the deal that ended the civil war, parliament must be expanded from 400 members to 550 and must include members from all parties to the peace accord.

South Sudan won independence from Sudan in 2011 after decades of civil war. Violence erupted in late 2013 after Kiir, from the Dinka ethnic group, sacked vice-president Riek Machar, a Nuer.

The two men have signed many deals to end a war estimated to have killed more than 400,000 people. They repeatedly pushed back deadlines to form a government of national unity, but in 2020 finally did so.

Despite the peace deal, violence is still raging in parts of the country, according to UN reports.

READ MORE

Covid-19 vaccine donated by AU to South Sudan expires

About 60,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine donated by the AU to South Sudan expired before they could be used, the country's ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sudan and rebel group sign agreement on separation of religion and state

The Sudanese government and a major rebel group from its southern Nuba Mountains on Sunday signed a document which paves the way for a final peace ...
News
1 month ago

Sudan’s food riots show that the transitional government still has much to achieve

To achieve peace in the ‘new’ Sudan, civilian leadership must be embraced and the old military system dismantled
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa
  3. Zulu royal family endorse new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  4. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  5. Prince Misuzulu calls for unity in Zulu royal household during heartfelt ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X