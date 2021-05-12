Traditional court challenges Grace Mugabe over husband’s burial

Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe, who left the country in early 2020 for Singapore before the hard Covid-19 lockdown was imposed, is facing a challenge over her late husband’s burial.

Robert Mugabe died at the age of 95 on September 6 2019 in Singapore, which for years had become their preferred holiday destination. The family had also invested in real estate there.

Tinos Mangovere from Kutama, Mugabe’s home village, has written to Chief Zwimba to challenge the former president's gravesite.

Mangovere argues that Grace should be censured for burying her husband at the centre of the homestead, which is a taboo in their tradition.

Zwimba has since set the traditional court for May 20. If Mugabe does not appear before the traditional court to contest the action, the ruling might go against her. Her alleged offence attracts a fine of five cows and a goat.

“You are facing charges of burying the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe at his homestead. This is unheard of in Chief Zwimba’s area. At the same time you are accused of abandoning Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s property, which is scattered nationwide,” reads the “charge sheet”.