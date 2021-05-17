Sudan seeks debt relief pledges, investment at Paris conference

Sudan hopes to entice investors and secure pledges to pay off its arrears to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during a conference in Paris on Monday, paving the way for wider relief on external debt of at least $50bn (about R708bn).

Sudan built up huge arrears on its debt, but recently made rapid progress towards having much of it forgiven under the IMF and World Bank’s Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) scheme.

If IMF members pledge to cover Sudan’s $1.33bn (about R18.8bn) in arrears to the fund, it is expected to move forward to a “decision point” that would unlock the HIPC process in June and allow Sudan access to cheaper international financing.

Sudan recently cleared arrears to the World Bank and the African Development Bank with bridge loans from Western states.

Sudan is emerging from decades of economic sanctions and isolation under former President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the military in April 2019 after an uprising.

A transitional government appointed under a military-civilian power sharing deal is trying to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis with inflation at more than 300% and shortages of basic goods.