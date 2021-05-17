Uganda to share intelligence with Congo on Islamist rebels

Uganda said on Monday it had agreed with neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to share intelligence and co-ordinate a new push by Kinshasa to combat Islamist rebels blamed for worsening violence in Congo's east.

The move came a week after Congolese officials said the two countries would set up an operations centre in Eastern Congo to fight the rebels, known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

“Definitely, there will be co-ordination, sharing intelligence, sharing information and all sorts of security nature kind of activities,” Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, spokesperson for the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), told Reuters.

The commander of UPDF's Mountain Brigade, Maj. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, had in recent days met security officials in the eastern Congo town of Beni to discuss co-ordinating on anti-ADF operations, Byekwaso said.

However, Uganda did not intend to deploy forces in Congo, Byekwaso said.

A Congolese government spokesperson had no immediate comment.

The violence in Eastern Congo, which the United Nations said killed 850 people last year, has pushed the two countries to improve historically strained relations.