Algeria cancels plan to reopen land borders

The North African country said on Sunday it would reopen land and air borders on June 1, but with only five flights a day to and from Algerian airports.

"It was decided to keep land borders closed, except in case of necessity," the presidency said in a statement after a meeting of the High Security Council chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. It did not elaborate.

Algeria has reported 125,693 coronavirus cases, including 3,388 deaths.