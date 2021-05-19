Africa

Algeria cancels plan to reopen land borders

19 May 2021 - 08:39 By Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/ File photo

Algeria has backed off a decision to reopen land borders closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but will go ahead with a plan to partially resume international flights from next month, the presidency said on Tuesday.

The North African country said on Sunday it would reopen land and air borders on June 1, but with only five flights a day to and from Algerian airports.

"It was decided to keep land borders closed, except in case of necessity," the presidency said in a statement after a meeting of the High Security Council chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. It did not elaborate.

Algeria has reported 125,693 coronavirus cases, including 3,388 deaths. 

