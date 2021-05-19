Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes other Covid-19 restrictions

Sudan will restrict all travellers who have visited India within the two weeks, the country's health emergency committee said in a statement.

India's total Covid-19 caseload topped 25 million on Tuesday, and there are concerns about the spread of a new, highly infectious B.1.617 variant, first found there.

Sudan's health emergency committee also warned that total Covid-19 cases in the African country could top the 100,000 mark by mid-June if restrictions were not imposed.

The country's fragile health system has been strained by the coronavirus epidemic, with patients struggling to access hospital beds, oxygen and medications.