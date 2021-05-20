Anger over slow progress, size of rewards at Nigeria's police brutality hearings

Ndukwe Ekekwe was furious when he heard how much compensation a judicial panel had awarded him after finding that members of an elite Nigerian police unit tortured him in custody following a raid on his phone accessories shop: 7,500,000 naira (R256 020,00).

The night after his arrest, he said, officers took him back to the store and pushed him from a second floor balcony, leaving him paralysed from the waist down and struggling to make ends meet.

"I sold my land, all my property, my goods!" he shouted.

During the hearings, the officer who led the operation disputed Ekekwe's account of the balcony incident, saying he jumped while trying to escape. Lagos state police did not respond to requests for comment on the case.

After the months-long process concluded on May 11, a friend pushed Ekekwe's wheelchair out of the hearing room as his lawyer yelled after him to calm down and be grateful.

His mother followed, clutching a pack of adult diapers for her 35-year-old son and sobbing over what she considered a paltry sum.

"Is it for treatment? Is it for food? Is it for taking care of him?"

Ekekwe's case, which Reuters has followed, is one of more than 2,000 being heard by panels set up across Nigeria to investigate allegations of police brutality.

The investigations were a core demand of thousands of protesters who wanted a police unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) disbanded. They said it was responsible for extortion, torture and extra-judicial killings.

The demonstrations in October were some of the biggest for decades in Africa's most populous country, and at times turned violent. The police disbanded SARS, but denied most accusations made against the unit.

Six months later, some campaigners and complainants say they are still waiting for justice.

Hearings have been slow, some victims complain of inadequate compensation and officers accused of carrying out abuses go unpunished, said Rinu Oduala, one of two activists invited to join the Lagos panel when it was convened in October.

She left less than four months later, decrying what she said was a sham.

"There is a lot of frustration, and there is a lot of anger," Oduala told Reuters. "Justice is not being meted out."

The panels do not have the power to bring charges against officers found to have committed abuses.

A ministry of justice spokesman said it supported the panels and would allow justice to take its course. The information ministry declined to comment on the panels and punishment of police officers.

A spokesman for the Police Service Commission (PSC), a government agency that oversees disciplinary matters, also declined to comment for this story.

In a statement posted on its website on May 11, it said it had received a report from a civil society group that called for police officers identified by victims to be brought to justice.

"The report contained a lot of allegations and information which the Commission will need to verify," it said, adding that it would continue to ensure that the police force "operates within defined rules and regulations".

As anger simmers, armed gangs have launched attacks in recent months on police officers and burned down police stations in southern states where 12 officers were killed over a single weekend in May.

Such attacks add to the security challenges confronting the government, which faces public unease over mass kidnappings-for-ransom in the northwest and a decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

"People are taking the law into their own hands and taking extreme options, such as setting up vigilante groups," said Clement Nwankwo, who heads the Abuja-based Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre think-tank. "Unemployment is incredibly high; the economy is poor and people don't see hope."