‘Anxiety and stress’ as vaccine shortfall hits Africa’s Covid-19 inoculation drive

After a stressful year working as a doctor in Kenya’s largest public hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ngala Mwendwa received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March and breathed a sigh of relief.

The shot manufactured in India was supplied by Covax, a global vaccine initiative that has been a lifeline for poor African nations. But with India engulfed in its own crisis, Mwendwa has no idea when he will receive his second dose.

“It’s just the way we are disadvantaged as a developing country,” he told Reuters after a shift in Kenyatta National Hospital’s paediatric intensive care ward.

“It’s scary.”

Before it was hit by the world’s highest numbers of daily infections, India had been vital to global vaccination efforts. Its Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest producer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, was the cornerstone of Covax’s supply chain.