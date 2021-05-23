Congo volcano leaves smouldering wreckage but major city spared

The International Federation of Red Cross said that between 3,000 and 5,000 fled into Rwanda on Saturday, many of them peasants and farmers with livestock. Local authorities said five people died in a traffic accident in the rush to leave.

Saturday's eruption was caused when fractures opened in the volcano's side, causing lava flows in various directions.

As the sun rose on Sunday a smouldering black gash about half a mile wide could be seen on the outskirts of Goma, where the lava had cooled to rubble. At some points it was three storeys high, engulfing even large buildings and sending smoke into the grey morning sky.

Residents in the Buhene district sorted through the mangled white remains of tin roofs or lifted rocks - tiny individual efforts in what will likely be a months-long campaign to restore the zone. Elsewhere, groups of people posed for photos on the steaming lava.

"I CURSE THIS DAY"

Some said they lost family members.

Ernestine Kabul, 68, said she tried to carry her sick husband from their house as the lava approached, but he was too unwell to leave.

"I said to myself, I can't go alone, we've been married for the best and for the worst," said Kabul. "I went back to at least try to get him out but couldn't. I ran away and he got burned inside. I don't know what to do. I curse this day."