Africa

Sudan declares state of emergency in coastal state after tribal violence

25 May 2021 - 10:20 By Khalid Abdelaziz and Nayera Abdallah
Red Sea state, in eastern Sudan, has a history of deadly clashes between the Beni Amer and Nuba, even after leaders from the two tribes signed a peace agreement to stem the violence in 2019
Red Sea state, in eastern Sudan, has a history of deadly clashes between the Beni Amer and Nuba, even after leaders from the two tribes signed a peace agreement to stem the violence in 2019
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Sudan declared a state of emergency and imposed a night curfew in some parts of the coastal Red Sea state on Monday, after tribal violence that killed at least five people, a statement and state media said.

The statement by the state governor media office gave no details of the clashes and did not mention casualties.

However, state news agency Suna quoted a local medical official as saying the clashes left at least five people killed and 13 wounded.

The report said the clashes broke out at some areas in the city of Port Sudan.

Red Sea state, in eastern Sudan, has a history of deadly clashes between the Beni Amer and Nuba, even after leaders from the two tribes signed a peace agreement to stem the violence in 2019.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sudanese turn to solar energy amid electricity shortages

Sudanese farmer Mohammed Mahgoub used to spend more than $12 per day on gasoline to keep his farm in Nile River State operating, braving long queues ...
News
4 days ago

Ethiopian peacekeepers moved to Sudanese refugee camp after seeking asylum

Thirty-five Ethiopian peacekeeping soldiers were flown from Darfur in western Sudan to a refugee camp near the border with their country after they ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sudan seeks debt relief pledges, investment at Paris conference

Reuters reports Sudan hopes to entice investors and secure pledges to pay off its arrears to the International Monetary Fund during a conference in ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ANC will deal with Ace over refusal to apologise for suspension letter: ... News
  2. 'We're used to not bathing every day': NW towns left helpless as ANC factions ... News
  3. Arms deal trial: Zuma claims CIA link in bid to oust prosecutor News
  4. Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case South Africa
  5. Lifestyles of rich, shameless: inquiry hears Gigaba had 'more than 200 suits' News

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X