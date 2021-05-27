More Sadc inaction on Mozambique terror attacks 'disappointing'

The South African Development Community (Sadc) has again postponed making a firm pronouncement on what interventions are needed to fight terrorism in Mozambique.

Instead, it agreed to convene an extraordinary summit in the country by June 20.

“[The] summit noted progress towards the establishment and operationalisation of the Sadc humanitarian and emergency operations centre (SHOC), which will enhance regional capabilities in risk and disaster management,” it said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led a delegation — accompanied by minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor, minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo — for the extraordinary double Troika Summit of heads of state and government of Sadc.

The summit, chaired by Mozambique’s president Filipe Nyusi, discussed measures to address terrorism in the country after continued terrorist attacks in the Cabo Delgado province, in the north of the country.