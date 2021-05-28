Africa

WATCH | The Ugandan entrepreneur turning trash into handbags

28 May 2021 - 11:07 By TimesLIVE

Ugandan entrepreneur Faith Aweko is the founder of Reform Africa, a recycling brand that turns waste to wealth.

Aweko has turned Kampala’s garbage problem into a solution-based business opportunity. Transforming plastic waste into handbags, she calls herself a "wastepreneur".

Aweko employs eight women who source the plastic and transform it into handbags that are sold locally and internationally.

Aweko is a member of MOTIV Tribe, which works with creatives and makers in Africa empowering them to refine and scale their businesses to meet demand for local and international markets.  

Self-proclaimed 'wastepreneur' Faith Aweko sorts polythene waste alongside her workers, for transformation into handbags, at the Social Innovation Academy (Sina) in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Self-proclaimed 'wastepreneur' Faith Aweko sorts polythene waste alongside her workers, for transformation into handbags, at the Social Innovation Academy (Sina) in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Faith Aweko loads polythene waste at a heat presser for transformation into handbags at the Social Innovation Academy in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Faith Aweko loads polythene waste at a heat presser for transformation into handbags at the Social Innovation Academy in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Faith Aweko displays finished handbags made from transformed polythene waste at Reform Africa in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Faith Aweko displays finished handbags made from transformed polythene waste at Reform Africa in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Ugandan 'wastepreneur' Faith Aweko shows off some of the handbags made from transformed polythene waste at Reform Africa in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Ugandan 'wastepreneur' Faith Aweko shows off some of the handbags made from transformed polythene waste at Reform Africa in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

#BeInnovative Meet Faith Aweko, A Wastepreneur From Motiv. She is one of the makers at the MOTIV Tribe at the maker...

Posted by CEO East Africa Magazine on Friday, November 20, 2020

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Entrepreneurial advice: Why start-ups should prioritise culture over their bottom line

Experienced SA entrepreneur Ian Fuhr, who now trains executives on the importance of organisational culture, shares his advice.
Ideas
1 day ago

My Brilliant Career: Harnessing the beauty of Africa for wellness — in LA

Saskia Tihana Clements is the founder and creative director of The Boldest and Afriwellness
Business
5 days ago

SA has its first laptop brand, made in kasi

Young entrepreneur Mpumelelo Mahlangu is the brains behind the affordable device.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Schools will not be closing: education department debunks rumour South Africa
  2. WATCH | 800,000 residents register to try to make Western Cape its own country South Africa
  3. Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has ... South Africa
  4. Thumbs up and Downer: Zuma specifically picked Mpofu to represent him News
  5. I'm going to die of an infection, says man accusing Joburg hospital of poor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...