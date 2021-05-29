Covid-19 kills 32 members of Congo's parliament

Thirty-two members of parliament in the Democratic Republic of Congo, or about 5% of the total, have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, the vice president of the National Assembly said.

Even as Congo, like many other African countries, has officially reported relatively few cases and deaths, the virus has rippled through the corridors of power, killing prominent lawmakers and members of the president's entourage.

"The latest update announced by the government reports 31,248 confirmed cases and 780 deaths, among them 32 members of parliament," said Jean-Marc Kabund, the first vice president of the lower house of parliament.

The remarks were made to colleagues on Thursday, and Kabund's staff shared a video on Friday.

Masks are required inside parliament, but lawmakers frequently go without them as they congregate in large groups and hoot and holler at speakers.