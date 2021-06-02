Recession and violence among Covid-19 side-effects in Africa, report finds

Much of Africa may have been spared the death toll Covid-19 has brought to other regions, but it faces recession, growing violence and higher unemployment because of the pandemic, a report revealed on Wednesday.

“The global economic shutdown has driven Africa into recession for the first time in 30 years, with severe repercussions for unemployment, poverty, inequalities and food insecurity,” said the 2021 Ibrahim Forum Report.

The report was released ahead of the annual conference this weekend of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, which promotes good governance in Africa.

African countries implemented strict travel restrictions and robust contact tracing when the pandemic began, potentially saving millions of lives, the report said.

However, Africa was the only continent where incidents of violence rose over the course of the pandemic. Mob violence rose by 78% and more than 90 people were killed by security forces implementing lockdown restrictions, the report said.