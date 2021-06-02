Africa

Recession and violence among Covid-19 side-effects in Africa, report finds

02 June 2021 - 07:29 By Reuters
The 2021 Ibrahim Forum Report has shown the global economic shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic has driven Africa into recession for the first time in 30 years, with severe repercussions for unemployment, poverty, inequalities and food insecurity. File image.
Image: RUBY GAY MARTIN

Much of Africa may have been spared the death toll Covid-19 has brought to other regions, but it faces recession, growing violence and higher unemployment because of the pandemic, a report revealed on Wednesday.

“The global economic shutdown has driven Africa into recession for the first time in 30 years, with severe repercussions for unemployment, poverty, inequalities and food insecurity,” said the 2021 Ibrahim Forum Report.

The report was released ahead of the annual conference this weekend of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, which promotes good governance in Africa.

African countries implemented strict travel restrictions and robust contact tracing when the pandemic began, potentially saving millions of lives, the report said.

However, Africa was the only continent where incidents of violence rose over the course of the pandemic. Mob violence rose by 78% and more than 90 people were killed by security forces implementing lockdown restrictions, the report said.

Conflict resolution and counterinsurgency efforts were scaled back, opening doors for extremist groups to capitalise on the pandemic by filling gaps left by the state.

“Covid-19 has already been integrated into the propaganda of groups like Al-Shabab and Boko Haram to help justify their cause,” said Camilla Rocca, head of research at the foundation.

“They want to paint themselves as service providers with Al Shabab, for instance, opening clinics and the Islamic State branch in [Democratic Republic of the Congo] providing medicines,” she said.

A recovery strategy needs to emphasise the creation of sustainable jobs, the report said.

One solution would be for Africa to develop a vaccine manufacturing industry which could produce jobs across different sectors and fulfil a dire healthcare need.

“Harnessing the lessons from Covid-19, our continent can build a more sustainable, self-reliant and inclusive future,” Mo Ibrahim, the Sudanese-British billionaire at the helm of the foundation, said in the report.

“Africa’s youth, who are the future of our continent, must be at the heart of the plan.”

