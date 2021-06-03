Thuli Madonsela slams Tanzanian parliament for ejecting MP wearing 'non-parliamentary attire'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has joined scores of people criticising the National Assembly of Tanzania, after an MP was allegedly booted out for wearing an outfit considered “non-parliamentary”.

According to Wio News, Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichalwe was told to leave the house after another MP allegedly complained that her outfit was “tight”.

The publication reported that the incident caused a stir in the country with women lawmakers calling for an apology.

In pictures shared on social media, Sichalwe can be seen wearing black slacks and a yellow blazer.

After the incident, the Tanzanian parliament shared a dress code for government workers, showing what type of clothing is acceptable.

The first two rows show acceptable clothing for women and men. The bottom row shows what is deemed unacceptable.