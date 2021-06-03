Africa

Thuli Madonsela slams Tanzanian parliament for ejecting MP wearing 'non-parliamentary attire'

03 June 2021 - 13:00
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela weighed in after Tanzanian MP Condester Sichalwe got thrown out of Parliament after her outfit was considered "non-parliamentary attire"
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has joined scores of people criticising the National Assembly of Tanzania, after an MP was allegedly booted out for wearing an outfit considered “non-parliamentary”.

According to Wio News, Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichalwe was told to leave the house after another MP allegedly complained that her outfit was “tight”.

The publication reported that the incident caused a stir in the country with women lawmakers calling for an apology.

In pictures shared on social media, Sichalwe can be seen wearing black slacks and a yellow blazer.

After the incident, the Tanzanian parliament shared a dress code for government workers, showing what type of clothing is acceptable.

The first two rows show acceptable clothing for women and men. The bottom row shows what is deemed unacceptable. 

The dress code had many talking on social media, as users pointed out that what Sichalwe wore to parliament was displayed in the first row as acceptable clothing for women.

Others called Sichalwe's ejection from parliament “institutionalised misogyny”.

“When will certain men stop policing women’s bodies, I wonder,” said Madonsela.

Here is a snapshot of some of the other reactions to the incident:

