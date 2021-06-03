Thuli Madonsela slams Tanzanian parliament for ejecting MP wearing 'non-parliamentary attire'
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has joined scores of people criticising the National Assembly of Tanzania, after an MP was allegedly booted out for wearing an outfit considered “non-parliamentary”.
According to Wio News, Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichalwe was told to leave the house after another MP allegedly complained that her outfit was “tight”.
The publication reported that the incident caused a stir in the country with women lawmakers calling for an apology.
In pictures shared on social media, Sichalwe can be seen wearing black slacks and a yellow blazer.
After the incident, the Tanzanian parliament shared a dress code for government workers, showing what type of clothing is acceptable.
The first two rows show acceptable clothing for women and men. The bottom row shows what is deemed unacceptable.
🔴 TODAY— Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) June 1, 2021
✳️ After incident in parliament, Tanzania government shares detailed DRESS CODE guidelines for all public servants. pic.twitter.com/xuqPn6nJjB
The dress code had many talking on social media, as users pointed out that what Sichalwe wore to parliament was displayed in the first row as acceptable clothing for women.
Others called Sichalwe's ejection from parliament “institutionalised misogyny”.
“When will certain men stop policing women’s bodies, I wonder,” said Madonsela.
When will certain men stop policing women’s bodies, I wonder. #SocialJustice #GenderJustice https://t.co/HiFcf1Vwpu— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) June 2, 2021
Here is a snapshot of some of the other reactions to the incident:
Same pants as the one in a red blazer and black. I’m confusion right now— ₚₑₜᵢₜ ᵦᵢₛ𝒸ᵤᵢₜ (@maaso_ana) June 2, 2021
She's dressed like the 3rd model, mos...even added long sleeve.— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) June 2, 2021
Some of these dress codes are actually a form of bondage and have no relationships at all with one's output.— Moses Otai (@MosesOtai1) June 2, 2021
Based on this chart, she hasn't broken any code.— Nur (@Nurlalah) June 2, 2021
So, what's going on, Tanzania?
Lol. Do people especially East African men understand that this is misogyny and institutionalised misogyny at that? Because if not, we have a problem.— Naswa (@_naswa_) June 1, 2021
What's wrong with this dressing? They called this a tight pair of trousers? Incredible! The women who should have stood up for her obviously envied her! As for the men, how did her dressing disturb parliament's sitting, eh? Besides, doesn't she have a lawyer?— Adesola Ayo-Aderele (@AyoAderelePUNCH) June 1, 2021