Africa

Nigeria says it suspends Twitter days after president's post removed

04 June 2021 - 20:54 By Felix Onuah
FILE PHOTO: On Wednesday, the US tech firm said Buhari's post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings had violated Twitter's "abusive behaviour" policy.
FILE PHOTO: On Wednesday, the US tech firm said Buhari's post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings had violated Twitter's "abusive behaviour" policy.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government had acted because of "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

Mohammed did not spell out what form the suspension would take or give more details on the undermining activities. His ministry also announced Twitter's suspension on Twitter .

When asked about the details of the suspension, a ministerial aide told Reuters: "Wait and see how things will turn out."

Twitter is investigating its "deeply concerning" suspension of operations by the Nigerian government, and "will provide updates when we know more," the company said in a statement.

Twitter's website and app continued to work in Nigeria's capital Abuja and commercial hub Lagos on Friday.

On Wednesday, the US tech firm said Buhari's post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings had violated Twitter's "abusive behaviour" policy.

In April, the information minister reacted angrily when Twitter chose neighbouring Ghana for its first African office. He said the company had been influenced by media misrepresentations of Nigeria, including reports of crackdowns on protests last year.

Demonstrators calling for police reform had used social media to organise, raise money and share alleged proof of police harassment. Twitter's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, tweeted to encourage his followers to donate.

In the protests' wake, Mohammed called for "some form of regulation" on social media to combat "fake news".

A spokesperson for Airtel, one of Nigeria's largest mobile carriers, on Friday declined to say whether the company had received any government directives about the suspension.

MTN, the largest mobile carrier, did not respond to calls and a message seeking comment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari threatens rebels amid rising violence in southeast

People who promote insurrection in Nigeria face a "rude shock", its president warned on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a fierce crackdown on ...
News
2 days ago

Twitter removes Nigerian president's 'abusive' civil war post

Twitter removed on Wednesday a post by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari threatening punishment for regional secessionists blamed for attacks on ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  4. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...