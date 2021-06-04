Africa

Zimbabwe says 'don't panic' as some centres run out of Covid-19 vaccines

04 June 2021 - 18:37 By MacDonald Dzirutwe
Zimbabwe has so far shunned Western vaccines, preferring to use those from China, India and Russia. File photo.
Zimbabwe has so far shunned Western vaccines, preferring to use those from China, India and Russia. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Zimbabwe's government said on Friday citizens should not panic because it had enough Covid-19 vaccines for those needing a second shot after some centres ran out of doses this week and turned people away.

The southern African nation, which aims to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year, has to date received just over 1.735 million doses from Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin.

Some 684,164 people have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while another 364,240 got their second shot.

Agnes Mahomva, the national coordinator on government's response to Covid-19, told state broadcaster ZBC that just over a million doses had been used so far and that those needing second shots would get them.

Mahomva said centres that were vaccinating faster than others, especially in Harare and second biggest city Bulawayo, had run out vaccines.

"So what the ministry is doing is redistributing vaccines," Mahomva said. "The message that I want to bring out to the public is 'please don't panic'."

"The doses are there, they are not in the large numbers that we would like but then that is the challenge that the whole world is facing," said Mahomva.

She said Zimbabwe would take another shipment of vaccines "any minute now" without saying from where.

Zimbabwe has so far shunned Western vaccines, preferring to use those from China, India and Russia.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in April promised to procure 1 million doses a month but this has not yet happened.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Africa has used 60% of its Covid-19 vaccines, but don’t get too excited

Only 0,5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and the stalled J&J delivery has thrown a big spanner in the works
Africa
23 hours ago

Zimbabwean scientist sets up private research institute in home country on return from Germany

A Zimbabwean scientist has set up a research institute as a way of turning to science to find solutions to the country's healthcare challenges.
News
2 days ago

Hospitals ramp up oxygen supplies for third wave

The true number of Covid-19 infections could be 15 to 20 times higher than those reported, says Prof Ian Sanne, a member of the Covid-19 ministerial ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  4. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...