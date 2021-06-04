Zimbabwe says 'don't panic' as some centres run out of Covid-19 vaccines

Zimbabwe's government said on Friday citizens should not panic because it had enough Covid-19 vaccines for those needing a second shot after some centres ran out of doses this week and turned people away.

The southern African nation, which aims to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year, has to date received just over 1.735 million doses from Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin.

Some 684,164 people have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while another 364,240 got their second shot.

Agnes Mahomva, the national coordinator on government's response to Covid-19, told state broadcaster ZBC that just over a million doses had been used so far and that those needing second shots would get them.

Mahomva said centres that were vaccinating faster than others, especially in Harare and second biggest city Bulawayo, had run out vaccines.