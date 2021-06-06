Africa

Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57

06 June 2021 - 08:39 By TimesLIVE
TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.
TB Joshua Ministries said on Sunday the Nigerian evangelist has died at the age of 57, a week before his birthday.

The Lagos-based Joshua, born June 12 1963, died on Saturday of an undisclosed illness.

The organisation's statement said: "God has taken his servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on Earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for."

"The Synagogue, Church of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family."

Joshua was a controversial, self-proclaimed prophet. Many had called for him to be held accountable after the September 2014 collapse of his church, the Synagogue of All Nations, when more than 80 South Africans died.

In July 2015, a coroner's inquest found the collapse was a result of negligence. Some of the families accepted cash payments in compensation while others lodged lawsuits.

More recently, his YouTube account was shut down after he claimed to “cure” gay congregants of their homosexuality during one of his sermons.

Last year, Joshua falsely claimed he could “flush out” Covid-19.

This is a developing story

