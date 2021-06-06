Africa

Tributes for TB Joshua: A 'man of God' who gave to the poor, say followers

06 June 2021 - 10:34
TB Joshua, while controversial, had followers worldwide.
Tributes are flowing in for televangelist TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, who has died in Nigeria aged 57.

Details surrounding his death are still not available but it is understood Joshua died on Saturday night in Lagos, shortly after hosting a meeting with partners of his TV channel, Emmanuel TV.

Joshua was known as a fiery preacher and had followers worldwide. He used his TV channel to attract a large number of Christians from across the world. The TV channel, which is run by Joshua’s church, is one of the largest Christian broadcast stations,  available on DStv channel 390 and digitally on social networks.

Joshua was one of Nigeria's most influential and wealthiest pastors whose followers include prominent politicians and business leaders from across Africa and around the world.

On social media, his followers are in mourning.

On Twitter, @DrOlufunmilayo shared: “TB Joshua was someone who actually touched the lives of many poor people. Unlike many others, he was one pastor who actually reached out to poor people and always tried to help them.”

On Facebook, Ross Adel said: “Daddy left us in this cold world alone I can't think straight.”

SimNom Barry said: “Daddy, may ur soul rest in peace with the Lord.” [sic]

@Irunnia tweeted, “This man fed widows & orphans, trained people he never met in schools and gave people jobs. He was hardly involved in stupid politics like most other pastors & prophets.”

In September 2014, his church became a horror scene when the church’s six-storey accommodation building collapsed, killing 116 people of whom 87  were South Africans.

In July 2015, a coroner's inquest found the collapse was as a result of negligence and the church should be held criminally liable for the deaths.

Joshua denied allegations of negligence and the trial of the incident is still under way.

