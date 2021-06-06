Tributes for TB Joshua: A 'man of God' who gave to the poor, say followers

Tributes are flowing in for televangelist TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, who has died in Nigeria aged 57.

Details surrounding his death are still not available but it is understood Joshua died on Saturday night in Lagos, shortly after hosting a meeting with partners of his TV channel, Emmanuel TV.

Joshua was known as a fiery preacher and had followers worldwide. He used his TV channel to attract a large number of Christians from across the world. The TV channel, which is run by Joshua’s church, is one of the largest Christian broadcast stations, available on DStv channel 390 and digitally on social networks.

Joshua was one of Nigeria's most influential and wealthiest pastors whose followers include prominent politicians and business leaders from across Africa and around the world.

On social media, his followers are in mourning.