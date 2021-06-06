Africa

Zimbabwe to ban firms from forex auctions over ‘rampant abuse’

06 June 2021 - 13:59 By Godfrey Marawanyika
Zimbabwe has threatened to ban traders from the country’s foreign-exchange auction platform for exploiting the gap between black-market and official currency prices.
Zimbabwe has threatened to ban traders from the country’s foreign-exchange auction platform for exploiting the gap between black-market and official currency prices.
Image: Reuters

Zimbabwe has threatened to ban traders from the country’s foreign-exchange auction platform for exploiting the gap between black-market and official currency prices.

Authorities are dealing with an underground phenomenon that has the potential to “totally destabilise the Zimbabwean economy,” deputy finance minister Clemence Chiduwa said in an op-ed in the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper on Sunday. Companies and individuals could face fines of Z$1m (US$12,000) as well as a “total ban”.

Officials are concerned traders are snapping up foreign currency through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s auction system, then selling it on at inflated prices. Chiduwa said the auction system is subject to “rampant abuse,” and the government is seeking to minimise opportunities for arbitrage, protect consumers and provide a level-playing field for businesses.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has previously issued warnings to private companies he blames for undermining his efforts to turn around an economy plagued by annual inflation of 194% and foreign-currency shortages.

“The widespread abuse of the auction platform through arbitrage will be eliminated by making sure that banks adhere closely to 'know your customer' and due diligence procedures,” Chiduwa said. “This will ensure that foreign currency is available to genuine importers and not speculators.”

The gap between the official and parallel market rates has widened to as much as Z$130 per US dollar, though authorities have maintained the rate at 84.76.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

READ MORE

Zimbabwe prices spiral after businesses told to stop pricing in dollars

Prices of goods in Zimbabwe are spiralling again, threatening to halt a decline in consumer inflation, after authorities last week forced businesses ...
News
4 days ago

Hawks have their eye on rampant gold smuggling route from Zim through SA

Nearly 40% of gold mined in Matabeleland is believed to be smuggled directly to SA
News
4 days ago

Sanef urges Zimbabwe to free jailed New York Times journalist

New York Times freelance journalist Jeffrey Moyo was arrested last week on charges of supplying fake press credentials to two visiting colleagues ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...