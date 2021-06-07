Congo volcano observatory failed to predict eruption due to mismanagement, say workers

Researchers at an eastern Congolese volcano observatory on Saturday said they could have predicted the deadly eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in May if their work had not been impeded by alleged mismanagement and embezzlement.

At least 31 people died when the volcano sent a wall of lava spreading towards Goma on May 22, destroying 3,000 homes along the way and cutting off a major road used to bring aid to the strife-torn region.

In a public letter to President Felix Tshisekedi, the workers at OVG (Observatoire Volcanologique de Goma), which monitors Nyiragongo, said the organisation had been crippled by salary arrears, embezzlement of funding, mistreatment of employees and other issues.

“Nyiragongo's recent eruption could have been predicted by OVG researchers if it were not for all the problems,” they said, demanding payment of back salaries and the nomination of new management.

Representatives of OVG's current management committee did not respond to requests for comment.