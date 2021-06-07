ISWAP militant group says Nigeria's Boko Haram leader is dead

The Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) militant group said in an audio recording heard by Reuters on Sunday that Abubakar Shekau, leader of rival Nigerian militant Islamist group Boko Haram, was dead.

Shekau died around May 18 after detonating an explosive device when he was pursued by ISWAP fighters following a battle, a person purporting to be ISWAP leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi said on the audio recording.

“Abubakar Shekau, God has judged him by sending him to heaven,” he can be heard saying.

Two people familiar with al-Barnawi told Reuters the voice on the recording was that of the ISWAP leader.

A Nigerian intelligence report shared by a government official and Boko Haram researchers have also said Shekau is dead.

Last month, Nigeria's military said it was investigating Shekau's alleged death, also reported in Nigerian and foreign news outlets. The audio statement, first obtained by local media, is ISWAP's first confirmation that its arch rival in the Lake Chad region has been killed.

Islamic State “are consolidating the whole area, the Lake Chad region and (Shekau's stronghold)," said Bulama Bukarti, an analyst specialising in Boko Haram at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

“ISWAP had framed Shekau as the problem and he was the only person they wanted to remove,” Bukarti said of Islamic State's attempt to lure Boko Haram commanders and fighters to their side.