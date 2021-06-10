WATCH | 'Jessica, we are live' — awkward live TV moemish has the streets in a mess
Social media users cringed in unison on Wednesday after a video of an awkward moment between two presenters went viral on social media.
In the video NBC Namibia News presenter Elmarie Kapunda can be heard speaking about a boxing match, before turning to sports presenter Jessica Kaimu.
Kaimu interrupts her, saying: “No. We are not going to do that. You’re just going to greet me and say 'take it away'.”
There was an awkward pause before Kaimu is told that they are “live”.
The two then stare in silence until the broadcast is cut.
What’s going on with Jessica? LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/xAtvhntbLW— Shut It All Down (@ShadowsOfWolf_) June 9, 2021
NBC confirmed to TimesLIVE the incident took place on Wednesday evening between the presenters, but said it had no further comment.
An account in Kaimu's name, which celebrated her first live broadcast on the show last year, did not comment on the incident.
Meanwhile, social media was flooded with reaction.
EFF MP Mbuyseni Ndlozi was among those in stitches at the video and said it was the “Jessica, we are live” moment that had him defeated.
Others shared hilarious memes and jokes about the incident.
It’s “Jessica we are live” for me.... 😂pic.twitter.com/GDqptpG63W— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) June 9, 2021
"Jessica we are live"— Hood Therapist ☯️🇳🇦 (@Twin_Son) June 9, 2021
Jessica: Liiivee? pic.twitter.com/1uwCBzcIv0
"Jessica we are live"— Hood Therapist ☯️🇳🇦 (@Twin_Son) June 9, 2021
Sign language interpreter pic.twitter.com/QwonoUAzdr
Lady: " We are live"— Simba (@Dominique_TIP) June 9, 2021
Jessica : " I thought you said we are alive" pic.twitter.com/5oZHKnfuMP
The news anchor and Jessica after she said “JESSICA WE ARE LIVE” 💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OzTADwYPzS— Billionaire_philanthropist (@Iam_THANDO) June 9, 2021
The year 2040 Namibian History test— Linah Mamombe (@CharityLinah) June 9, 2021
Who was wrong on the ‘Jessica we are live’ day? (25marks) #jessicawearelive pic.twitter.com/89XUQh71om
#Jessica we are live— YOU ARE UGLY BUT I 🏴🇳🇦 (@MalumeRichie) June 9, 2021
The camera man : I neva experiment this🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/JBBjh9HNsw
"Jessica we are live" things got tense very quick😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gXTWxEVGtL— OKSALAYO° (@WalterNova037) June 9, 2021
"Jessica we are live"— Reinhard Van de Merwe (@Reign_Hard_) June 9, 2021
Camera man that captured the whole scene: pic.twitter.com/jsItXLoZJv