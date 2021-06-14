Malawi medics show that supporting patients socially yields good health outcomes

Three years ago Cecilia Lapani, 42, who is HIV-positive, was bedridden and ready to die. Not only did the mother of seven from Likhomo Village in Chiradzulu district in southern Malawi have to battle meningitis, but she had no decent home to accommodate her large family nor any food to feed them.

Having to juggle her own health problems, including an uncontrollable viral load and malnutrition, with caring for her husband Bizwick Lapani and their youngest child, Lydia, 5, who both have advanced HIV infection, left the unemployed mother feeling overwhelmed emotionally.

“I had lost all hope. In fact I had no reason to live as I was very sick and had other stressors around me. Having no decent shelter of my own and no food made us a laughing stock in the village. We could barely fit in our small mud hut and had to endure all the harsh elements as our thatched roof was giving in,” she told TimesLIVE.

“Because we didn’t even have a door to close at night, animals such as goats also walked in to sleep inside. Dogs would also come in and eat the little food that we received from donors.

“Our dire living conditions left me with a lot of stress ... It was hard even to adhere to my treatment and I often forgot to give my child her treatment,” she said.

Fast-forward to 2021, the Lapanis now have a four-roomed brick home that can comfortably accommodate their large family.

Her viral load and that of her husband have also dropped from more than 1,000 copies/ml to less than 40 (suppressed stage) — thanks to an HIV/TB project, which is run by Medécins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) in Chiradzulu district, which among other things provides social support to people with advanced HIV.

Early this year the Lapani family moved to the brand new house adjacent to their mud house after the NGO built the house to safeguard their possessions and improve their living conditions.