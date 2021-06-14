Africa

Sudan says it is open to conditional interim deal on Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

14 June 2021 - 15:27 By Khalid Abdelaziz
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has warned of the risk of conflict over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile, one of the tributaries of the Nile.


Sudan is open to a partial interim agreement on Ethiopia's multi-billion-dollar Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, on specific conditions, Irrigation Minister Yasir Abbas told a news conference on Monday.

The conditions include the signing-off of everything that has already been agreed on in negotiations between both countries and Egypt; provisions to ensure that the talks continue even after the filling scheduled for July; and the negotiations adhering to a timetable, Abbas said.



