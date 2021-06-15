Africa

Zambia's founding president Kenneth Kaunda is being treated for pneumonia

15 June 2021 - 14:57 By Reuters
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda walks with children in Ganze village. File Photo.
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda walks with children in Ganze village. File Photo.
Image: REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Zambia's former president Kenneth Kaunda, 97, is being treated for pneumonia at a military hospital in the capital Lusaka, his office said on Tuesday.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until 1991. He is among the continent's few surviving liberation heroes.

“He has had a recurring problem of pneumonia for several years and this has come again. He is much better today,” Kaunda's administrative assistant Rodrick Ngolo told Reuters.

Ngolo said in a statement on Monday that Kaunda had been feeling unwell and had been admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

President Edgar Lungu on Monday urged the nation to pray for the former president and said the government would ensure that he received due medical care.

READ MORE:

Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda, 97, hospitalised

Zambia's former president Kenneth Kaunda, 97, is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.
News
1 day ago

Zambia ex-minister jailed in graft case that led to aid freeze

A Zambian court on Friday jailed a former cabinet minister for two years in a corruption case that had prompted some Western donors to freeze aid to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Zambia, IMF make progress towards bail-out loan programme

Zambia's finance ministry said on Monday that it had reached a broad agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on macroeconomic ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  2. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  3. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  4. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  5. Mediclinic says it did not treat mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies, despite claim in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal