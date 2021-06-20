Uganda imposes new anti-coronavirus measures to stem raging pandemic

Uganda's president Yowreri Museveni on Friday introduced sweeping new anti-coronavirus measures including a ban on all vehicular movement except for essential workers to help curb a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the nation.

The east African country, like most other African peers had been left relatively unscathed by the first wave. It suddenly started experiencing a steep surge in Covid-19 infections last month after authorities confirmed they had detected presence of the Indian coronavirus variant.

“The country has seen a more aggressive and sustained growth of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Museveni said in a televised address

He said the daily number of people testing positive has jumped to over 1,700 from less than 100 just three weeks ago.