Nigeria president asks lawmakers for funds for Covid-19 vaccines, military

Nigeria's president asked parliament to approve 895.8 billion naira ($2.18 billion) as extra budgetary provision to fund the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines and military equipment, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The government has said it will draw up a supplementary budget to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations, for which no provision was made in the 2021 finance bill adopted in December.

Nigeria had planned to spend 13.6 trillion naira ($33.10 billion) in 2021, up 21% from the previous year.

President Muhammadu Buhari proposed to fund 45.63 billion naira of the 83.56 billion naira required for the COVID-19 vaccine by drawing on existing World Bank loans as well as other grants totalling $113.22 million.