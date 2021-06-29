Africa

Eswatini Airlink cancels flights to and from SA amid civil unrest

29 June 2021 - 18:52
Eswatini Airlink has cancelled flights between Eswatini and SA amid civil unrest.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Eswatini Airlink has cancelled Wednesday flights between Johannesburg and Sikhuphe’s King Mswati III International Airport due to civil unrest in Eswatini.

“In the interest of the safety and security of our customers and staff, and in consultation with our partner Airlink, we have decided to temporarily suspend our operations on the route,” said Eswatini Airlink general manager Joseph Dlamini. 

He said the company would continue to assess the situation and restore normal services as soon as it was safe to do so.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that angry protesters set alight government buildings and trucks, including those coming from SA, after acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku issued a decree banning the delivery or handover of petitions to government officials and MPs.

Some of the concerns voiced by the protesters include unemployment, poverty and lack of service delivery.

In a statement, Dlamini said Eswatini Airlink and Airlink’s ticketing agents were contacting holders of tickets for Wednesday's flights to rebook them on to flights as soon as it resumes operations on the route.

He said Airlink would announce any additional changes to its service on the route.

Flights cancelled for Wednesday were:

  • 4Z 080 from Johannesburg to Sikhuphe; 
  • 4Z 086 from Johannesburg to Sikhuphe;
  • 4Z 081 from Sikhuphe to Johannesburg; and
  • 4Z 087 form Sikhuphe to Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eswatini burns as pro-democracy protests intensify

The violent protests that have racked Eswatini are expected to continue on Tuesday as calls for a new democratic government by local lobby groups ...
News
13 hours ago

King Mswati remains in Eswatini amid protests, says acting prime minister

Acting prime minister Themba Masuku denied reports that King Mswati III had fled to neighbouring SA, and appealed for calm.
News
7 hours ago

‘We stand with you’: SA reacts to unrest in Eswatini

Unemployment, poverty and lack of service delivery are among the concerns voiced by the protesters.
News
7 hours ago
