King Mswati remains in Eswatini amid protests, says acting prime minister

Demonstrators in Eswatini took to the streets overnight to demand reforms to its system of absolute monarchy, some of them burning cars and shops. local media reported on Tuesday.

Government spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini denied some media reports that King Mswati III had fled the violence to neighbouring SA.

Acting prime minister Themba Masuku also denied that the king had left, and appealed for calm from all Swazis.

“Following the false media reports circulating, I would like to take this opportunity to assure emaSwati and the international community that His Majesty King Mswati III is in the country and continues to lead in working with the government to advance the kingdom’s goals. Government will update the nation on interventions on the current situation as the day progresses. In the meantime, we appeal for calm, restraint and peace from all emaSwati”, he said in a statement.