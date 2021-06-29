Africa

Nigeria adds SA to its Covid-19 'red list' for arriving travellers

29 June 2021 - 08:59 By Reuters
Nigeria is adding SA to its “red list” of countries for which there are stringent restrictions for arriving passengers. File photo.
Nigeria is adding SA to its “red list” of countries for which there are stringent restrictions for arriving passengers. File photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

Nigeria is adding SA to its “red list” of countries for which there are stringent restrictions for arriving passengers, officials said during a briefing on Monday.

Nigeria is introducing the restrictions due to the spread of the Delta variant in SA, Chikwe Ihekweazu, the head of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, said. The country joins India, Brazil and Turkey on the list.

“In Nigeria, we haven't found the Delta variant yet,” Ihekweazu said during the briefing.

Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited the countries on the list within 14 days are barred entry from Nigeria, while passport holders and residents must undergo a seven-day quarantine in a government-approved facility at cost to the passenger.

They are also required to take Covid-19 tests within 24 hours or arrival and after seven days in quarantine.

At the briefing, Faisal Shuaib, the head of the country's National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said Nigeria is expecting an additional 3.92-million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from the Covax scheme by August 2021, and 29.85-million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through the AU by September.

Nigeria received 3.92-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via Covax in March, and has thus far administered 3.44-million shots. It is expected to exhaust the current Covax supply before the end of July.

READ MORE

Pandemic worsens a bad situation for domestic workers

About two in five workers in Kenya and Nigeria and one in five in SA have lost their jobs since the coronavirus hit
News
1 day ago

Boko Haram fighters pledge to Islamic State in video, worrying observers

The video fuels fears that ISWAP is consolidating control of the insurgency in northeastern Nigeria following the death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar ...
News
17 hours ago

Nigeria president asks lawmakers for funds for Covid-19 vaccines, military

Nigeria's president asked parliament to approve 895.8 billion naira ($2.18 billion) as extra budgetary provision to fund the purchase of Covid-19 ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  2. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  3. Tembisa decuplets: 'Suicidal, crying' Sithole begged for help News
  4. SIU report fingers Zweli Mkhize in scandal News
  5. Zulu royal family: Meetings, but throne still empty News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...