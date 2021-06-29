‘We stand with you’: SA reacts to unrest in Eswatini

South Africans have expressed support for the citizens of Eswatini in the wake of violent pro-democracy protests in the country.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that angry protesters set alight government buildings and trucks, including those coming from SA, after acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku issued a decree banning the delivery or handover of petitions to government officials and MPs.

Unemployment, poverty and lack of service delivery are among the concerns voiced by the protesters.

“We live in a nation where almost 70% of the population live below the poverty line”, an activist who asked not to be named told TimesLIVE. He said residents in villages lived without running water despite international donors sponsoring their cause.

The activist said citizens want to elect their own government as the monarch is not accountable to anyone.

The SABC cited unofficial reports claiming King Mswati had fled the country amid violent protests. The Eswatini government dismissed these reports as fake news on Tuesday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to assure emaSwati and the international community that His Majesty King Mswati III is in the country and continues to lead in working with government to advance the kingdom's goals,” said Masuku.

On social media, many weighed in about protests, making Eswatini one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions: