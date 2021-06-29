Africa

Zimbabwe faces prolonged power outages after surge hits plants

29 June 2021 - 10:18 By Ray Ndlovu
In parts of the city centre in Harare, businesses were using diesel generators to run their operations.
In parts of the city centre in Harare, businesses were using diesel generators to run their operations.
Image: 123RF/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Zimbabwe faces prolonged power outages after a surge in electricity imports from SA overloaded its network and caused generating plants to fail, energy minister Soda Zhemu said.

The surge caused a nationwide blackout in the early hours of Monday, as it affected output at the Kariba hydropower plant and the coal-fired Hwange facility, Zhemu said by phone on Monday from the capital, Harare.

Generation has since been restored at Kariba and it’s the only one of the nation’s five plants that is working, while engineers are trying to restore output at the Hwange units, he said.

“Demand is outweighing internal power-generation capacity,” Zhemu said.

Kariba produces 1,014MW of electricity, compared with national consumption of about 2,000MW, according to the Zimbabwe Power Co.’s website. Zimbabwe doesn’t produce enough of its own power and relies on imports from neighbouring SA and Mozambique to meet demand.

In parts of the city centre in Harare on Monday, businesses were using diesel generators to run their operations.

Eskom didn’t immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

 

  • Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

MORE

Zimbabwe approves use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19

Vaccination is optional in Zimbabwe but the government intends to make it mandatory for people who work in service industries.
News
1 day ago

Zim pays white farmers fractional compensation, but it ‘signals commitment’

The government, which was due to pay half of the money by next month, has asked for a year-long delay
World
4 days ago

Over seven million Zimbabweans in need of food aid: World Bank

The World Bank says Covid-19 and its impact expanded the number of extremely poor people in Zimbabwe and increased extreme poverty to 49% in 2020.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  2. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  3. Tembisa decuplets: 'Suicidal, crying' Sithole begged for help News
  4. Zulu royal family: Meetings, but throne still empty News
  5. No easy way to judge Zuma News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...