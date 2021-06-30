Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer 'centre' of conflict

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged government troops had left Tigray's regional capital Mekelle after months of fighting, saying it was because the city was no longer the "centre of gravity for conflicts".

Another government figure said the troops could return in weeks if needed - the first statements by federal officials since Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces took the city this week in a major turn of events in the conflict.

But a spokesman for the TPLF called Abiy's comments a "lie", saying that government troops lost and were forced to leave Mekelle. He also said government-allied Eritrean troops had not withdrawn from the region as an Ethiopian official had claimed.

Abiy's government has been battling the TPLF since late last year, when it accused the then-governing party of Tigray of attacking military bases across the region.

The government declared victory over the TPLF after driving its forces from Mekelle at the end of November, but clashes have persisted since in areas outside the regional capital.

People in Mekelle, where communications were down on Wednesday, said two days earlier that incoming Tigrayan fighters had been greeted with cheers. There were similar scenes in Shire in northern Tigray on Wednesday, after Eritrean troops had left and Tigrayan forces had entered, residents said.

"When we entered Mekelle seven or eight months ago, it was because it was the centre of gravity for conflicts," Abiy told state media on Tuesday in a video posted on his website on Wednesday.

"It was the centre of a government. A centre for known and unknown resources. But by the time we exit, there is nothing special about it except that there are some 80,000 people, and those who loot people ... It has lost its centre of gravity in the current context."

But TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said Ethiopian forces were forced to withdraw.

"The fact that he's claiming to have withdrawn from Mekelle is an absolute lie. We bested them in their own game. They lost," Getachew told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters could not independently verify the conflicting accounts with most communications to the region down.

Abiy's government has come under mounting international pressure to bring an end to the conflict, which has been punctuated by reports of brutal gang-rapes and mass killings of civilians. At least 12 aid workers have been killed.

Abiy acknowledged in a speech to parliament in March that atrocities including rape have occurred and pledged that any member of the Ethiopian army who committed crimes against civilians would be held accountable.