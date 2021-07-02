Africa

EXPLAINED | Here is what’s happening in Eswatini

02 July 2021 - 13:00
A truck burnt by protesters in Eswatini who are demanding democratic rule to replace the monarchy.
Image: Supplied

The SA government on Thursday broke its silence on the unrest in Eswatini, calling for calm and urging security forces to restrain from using force and violence on protesters.

This comes after days of demonstrations by pro-democracy protesters in the country.

Here are details of the events in Eswatini this week:

What are the demonstrations about?

Eswatini citizens are demanding the right to elect political leaders and are calling for reforms to the country’s system of absolute monarchy.

Service delivery, poverty and unemployment are among the concerns cited by an activist who spoke to TimesLIVE earlier this week on condition of anonymity.

Several government buildings and other infrastructure were torched on Monday as scores reacted to acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku issuing a decree banning the delivery or handover of petitions to government officials and MPs.

Did King Mswati III flee the country?

As demonstrations intensified, reports circulated that King Mswati III had allegedly fled the country. However, the reports were dismissed as untrue by Masuku

“I would like to assure emaSwati and the international community that His Majesty King Mswati III is in the country and continues to lead in working with government to advance the kingdom’s goals,” said Masuku. 

Protesters’ concerns are being addressed: Eswatini government

Masuku said the concerns of citizens are being addressed.

“Government has been following the protests and we want to assure the nation that these concerns have reached our ears and we are addressing them. We will be working with parliament and all concerned stakeholders to action them accordingly,” he said. 

He said the banning of the delivery of petitions is not intended to silence citizens raising grievances.

Incidents of violence

Spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network (SSN) Lucky Lukhele told TimesLIVE the civil unrest led to some demonstrators falling victim to violence as security forces allegedly retaliated against protesters.

Businesses allegedly linked to the monarchy, including Eswatini Beverages, were set alight by demonstrators.

What is SA’s response?

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) expressed concern about the situation and called for calm.

“The SA government calls on the security forces to exercise total restraint and protect the lives and property of the people, in keeping with the country’s constitutional provisions and laws,” said spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

“In addition, SA urges all political actors and civil society to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve the current political challenges facing the country.”

