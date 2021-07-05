Africa

Mali says four soldiers killed in ambush by suspected militants

05 July 2021 - 08:47 By Tiemoko Diallo
The army said in a statement that the patrol was ambushed near the town of Lere on Sunday morning. "The provisional toll is at four soldiers killed," it said.
The army said in a statement that the patrol was ambushed near the town of Lere on Sunday morning. "The provisional toll is at four soldiers killed," it said.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Four soldiers were killed when their patrol was ambushed by suspected militants in central Mali on Sunday, the army said in a statement

The region is where Mali is battling Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The army said in a statement that the patrol was ambushed near the town of Lere on Sunday morning. "The provisional toll is at four soldiers killed," it said.

The attack comes as France, which has deployed over 5,000 counter-terrorism soldiers in Mali to help combat militants, said on Friday that it has resumed jointed military operations with Mali after they were suspended following a coup.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Some are not even teens, yet they’re being used by jihadists to wage war

A June 4 massacre in Burkina Faso, the worst in years, was carried out mostly by children under the age of 15
World
1 week ago

Police death toll from militant attack in Burkina Faso rises to 15

Four police officers who had gone missing after a militant attack in Burkina Faso on Monday have been found dead, raising the police death toll to ...
News
1 week ago

With military victory elusive, W.African nations quietly back talks with Islamists

Two years after local emir Djibril Diallo fled his home in northern Burkina Faso following death threats from Islamist militants, he received an ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB South Africa
  4. Raymond Zondo appointed acting chief justice South Africa
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over ...