Africa

Ever Given container ship under way for departure from Suez Canal

07 July 2021 - 12:14 By Nadeen Ebrahim
Canal sources said the Ever Given would be escorted by two tugboats and guided by two experienced pilots.
Canal sources said the Ever Given would be escorted by two tugboats and guided by two experienced pilots.
Image: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

The container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March left the position it had been anchored in for more than three months on Wednesday to depart the waterway after the owner and insurers reached a compensation settlement with the canal authority.

A Reuters witness on board a tug boat saw the Ever Given container ship start to move north in the Great Bitter Lake, which separates two sections of the canal and where it has been moored with its Indian crew since being refloated on March 29.

The vessel, one of the world's largest container ships, had become wedged diagonally across the southernmost, single-lane stretch of the canal for six days, disrupting global trade.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded more than $900 million in compensation for the salvage operation and other losses, later lowered to $550 million. It held the ship under court order as it pursued the claim, creating a dispute with the ship's insurers and Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

After protracted negotiations, an undisclosed settlement between the parties was reached and the SCA announced that the ship would be released on Wednesday.

A ceremony was due to be held at the canal to mark the departure of the vessel, which is loaded with about 18,300 containers.

Canal sources said the Ever Given would be escorted by two tugboats and guided by two experienced pilots.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Settlement agreed to release ship that blocked Suez Canal

The owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Sunday a formal settlement had been agreed in a ...
News
2 days ago

Egyptian court adjourns Suez Canal ship dispute to July 11

An Egyptian court on Sunday adjourned hearings to July 11 in a compensation dispute over the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March, to ...
News
2 days ago

New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage

The owners of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, and a ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  3. Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate ... South Africa
  4. 'The snakes are his kids': Slithery surprise for Faith Mazibuko in mall parking ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...