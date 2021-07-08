Ever Given container ship leaves Suez Canal 106 days after getting stuck

The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, resumed its journey and left the Suez Canal on Wednesday, 106 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the waterway for nearly a week and disrupting global trade.

The Ever Given started to head north in the late morning across the Great Bitter Lake, which separates two sections of the canal and where it had been moored with its Indian crew since being refloated on March 29.

It then joined the back of a northbound convoy, passing the site of a ceremony where the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and representatives for the ship signed the compensation settlement that allowed its release.

The ship was due to undergo a dive inspection of its hull in Port Said, at the northern end of the canal, before sailing to its next port to discharge cargo.

By early evening, ship tracking data showed the Ever Given just north of the canal, off Port Said.

"May God let it arrive safely," Tarek Alzeki, captain of a tug boat carrying reporters, said as the ship set off. "It is a beautiful thing ... we are happy, of course."

The 400-metre (1,310-foot) vessel is loaded with about 18,300 containers. Egyptian TV showed the captain and another crew member being presented with a bunch of flowers and a plaque on board the ship.