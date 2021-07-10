Africa

Gunmen kill at least 45 people in northwest Nigerian town

10 July 2021 - 13:34 By Reuters
The rampant violence has sparked concerns that the region is fallow ground for extremist groups to move in and take advantage of the absence of governance to foment insurgency.
The rampant violence has sparked concerns that the region is fallow ground for extremist groups to move in and take advantage of the absence of governance to foment insurgency.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Militants killed at least 45 people in an attack on the town of Faru in northwest Nigeria, residents and a hospital worker said on Friday.

Such violence has increasingly become a part of everyday life in the region, with the Nigerian government and security forces showing little ability to stem the deterioration of law and order.

"The armed bandits stormed Faru town on more than 100 motorbikes, shooting sporadically on the people at about twelve noon yesterday," said Abubakar Iliyasu, a resident who witnessed the attack.

Another resident, Musa Dan Auta, also said the gunmen killed 45 people, while a local hospital worker who declined to be named for fear of official retaliation said corpses were brought in.

"Yesterday evening, security forces and the local militia vigilantes brought 29 dead bodies and 11 other injured people into the hospital," the worker said.

Raids, killings and mass kidnappings for ransom, particularly of school children, have become commonplace in northwest Nigeria.

The rampant violence has sparked concerns that the region is fallow ground for extremist groups to move in and take advantage of the absence of governance to foment insurgency.

Nigeria is already fighting a 12-year battle with Islamist extremists Boko Haram and Islamic State's West African branch, a war which shows little sign of ending.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigerian villagers killed by suspected Islamist militants - officials

Suspected Islamist militants killed 18 people when they attacked a village in northeast Nigeria on Wednesday, two local officials said.
News
2 days ago

Boko Haram cleric confirms Shekau's death, urges fighters' loyalty

A senior cleric with Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram confirmed the death of its leader and urged fighters to stay loyal in its fight against rival ...
News
3 weeks ago

Six killed at southern Nigerian police station - spokesman

Armed attackers killed six people at a police station in southern Nigeria, a police spokesman said on Sunday, bringing the total number of officers ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Amabutho head 'Mgilija' expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma South Africa
  2. 'The clock must untick itself' — 5 times Edward Zuma left SA in stitches South Africa
  3. Slight change to interprovincial travel in and out of Gauteng — here’s what is ... South Africa
  4. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  5. Public service wage talks in jeopardy as unions torn over new offer South Africa

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola