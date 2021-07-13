Tunisian garment workers fight for unpaid wages in pandemic's shadow

Exports have recovered from a drop in shipments to key European markets, but some 4,500 textile and garment workers lost their jobs in the year ending February 2021, according to the Tunisian Federation for Textiles and Garments (FTTH).

Others, like Najeh, have gone months without pay during the pandemic.

Despite the Fada factory owner's pledge to pay overdue salaries next month, Najeh said she did not feel reassured about receiving the money she is owed from her monthly wage of 530 Tunisian dinars ($192), and worries about the plant's future.

Fada's lawyer declined to comment.

Najeh said the factory makes shirts for Italian brands including the Renato Balestra group, Lancetti and Il Granchio — none of which immediately replied to a request for comment.

In the meantime, Najeh is juggling debts to her local shop, her son's tutor and the bus driver who takes her to work each day.

Three other Fada workers said they had been evicted from their homes, unable to pay the rent, because of the wage freeze.

'STRUCTURAL PROBLEMS'

The garment and textile industry is the North African country's No. 2 export earner, official data shows, and contributed 2.1 billion euros to the economy in 2020, according to the FTTH industry group.

More than 150,000 Tunisians work in the industry, mostly women, and the pandemic has shone a light on widespread labour abuses, said Mounir Hassine, regional director of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES), an NGO.

“Covid-19 has accelerated things, but all of this is related to structural problems in the sector,” he said.

Only about one in 10 workers belong to a trade union, and while four years of work earns an employee a permanent contract guaranteeing improved conditions such as severance pay, workers said employers often find ways to skirt the rule.

Hassine said employees are rarely compensated if factories close down because companies seek to offload any property that could be requisitioned after they declare bankruptcy.

During the pandemic, he said there had been a rise in complaints over nonpayment of severance pay and regular wages.

Withholding payment without reason or notice from workers is illegal under article 21 of the Tunisian Labour Code, said Mounir Jendoubi, a representative from the Tunisian labour union UGTT in Nabeul.

BUSINESSES 'TRYING TO SURVIVE'

About 80% of Tunisia's textile and clothing plants produce exclusively for Europe, meaning they were badly affected when exports to the European Union plunged 15% in 2020 from a year earlier.

In Italy, a leading buyer, fashion stores closed for four-and-a-half months last year due to lockdowns and sales dropped by more than a third, according to the Italian fashion industry federation Confcommercio.

“The companies have been suffering for more than a year, look at the average level of consumption in Europe — businesses are not developing, they are just trying to survive,” said Hosni Boufaden, president of the FTTH.

He said manufacturers had continued to pay workers during the first lockdown last year despite the export slump and factory closures, compensating by reducing annual paid leave allowances.