Africa

Zimbabwe targets 1 million people in Covid-19 vaccine blitz

14 July 2021 - 10:28 By MacDonald Dzirutwe
Zimbabwe received its single biggest shipment of 2 million Covid-19 doses last week that it hopes will boost its vaccine drive.
Zimbabwe received its single biggest shipment of 2 million Covid-19 doses last week that it hopes will boost its vaccine drive.
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Zimbabwe is aiming to vaccinate 1 million people against Covid-19 in the next two weeks, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday as he extended tough lockdown measures by another 14 days.

Faced with rising infections and deaths, Mnangagwa on June 29 introduced tough lockdown measures that included a dusk to dawn curfew and curbs on inter-city travel.

Mnangagwa said infections were rising at "an alarming rate" as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads locally. He said the government would inoculate 1 million people during the extended lockdown period.

The southern African nation has to date recorded 70,426 infections, a quarter of them in the past two weeks and 2,236 deaths, official data showed. More than 900,000 Zimbabweans have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"Latest genomic sequencing results received last week indicate that approximately 80% of the fresh cases in Zimbabwe are now due to the Delta variant," Mnangagwa said in a televised address.

Zimbabwe received its single biggest shipment of 2 million Covid-19 doses last week that it hopes will boost its vaccine drive. It expects another 3.5 million shots by the end of July.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Zim mobile clinic freezes and stores vaccines using wind and solar power

The vehicle uses renewable energy to solve inoculation’s cold chain challenge
Africa
1 day ago

Zimbabwe gets 2 million Sinovac doses to boost Covid-19 vaccination

Zimbabwe received 2 million Covid-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac on Thursday, its single largest shipment that it hopes will boost a vaccination ...
News
5 days ago

Zimbabwe says 'don't panic' as some centres run out of Covid-19 vaccines

Zimbabwe's government said on Friday citizens should not panic because it had enough Covid-19 vaccines for those needing a second shot after some ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa
  4. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  5. Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
'We thought we were safe': Doctor devastated after rooms ransacked